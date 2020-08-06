Quanta Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $73.9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $2.51 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.54 billion.

Quanta Services shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 3%. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

