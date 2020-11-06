Quaker Chemical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) _ Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $27.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The specialty chemical company posted revenue of $367.2 million in the period.

Quaker Chemical shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $208.36, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

