Quad/Graphics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SUSSEX, Wis. (AP) _ Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Sussex, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The printing company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $156.3 million, or $3.12 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.92 billion.

Quad/Graphics expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

Quad/Graphics shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.09, a decrease of 65% in the last 12 months.

