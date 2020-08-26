QAD: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ QAD Inc. (QADA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $60,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.4 million.

QAD shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.50, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

