Puma Biotech: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period.

Puma Biotech shares have declined 65% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.13, a fall of 68% in the last 12 months.

