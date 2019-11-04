Prudential: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1.42 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $3.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.08 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $12.93 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.27 billion.

Prudential shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 23%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $94.50, a decline of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRU