Progenics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) on Friday reported a loss of $19.7 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.95. A year ago, they were trading at $8.22.

