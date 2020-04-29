Primerica: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $72.5 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $524.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $541.3 million.

Primerica shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.42, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

