Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|754
|756½
|740
|748¾
|—6¼
|May
|761
|762¾
|746½
|755¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|755
|757¾
|742¼
|751
|—4
|Sep
|756¾
|759
|744¼
|751½
|—4¾
|Dec
|761½
|763¾
|749
|756¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|766½
|769
|754
|762
|—4
|May
|759½
|759½
|753
|753
|—8¼
|Jul
|729
|734¾
|728½
|733½
|—2½
|Sep
|726¾
|729½
|726¾
|729½
|—6
|Dec
|734¼
|734¼
|733¼
|734¼
|—5½
|Est. sales 70,014.
|Wed.'s sales 115,636
|Wed.'s open int 392,996,
|up 1,834
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|622½
|624¼
|610¼
|615¾
|—6¾
|May
|622
|624
|610½
|616¼
|—6
|Jul
|617¼
|618¾
|606
|612
|—5¼
|Sep
|583½
|585½
|576½
|578¼
|—5½
|Dec
|572
|574
|565
|567
|—6
|Mar
|579¼
|581
|572
|574¼
|—6
|May
|582¼
|582¼
|574¾
|577
|—5¾
|Jul
|581¾
|582¼
|574¾
|576½
|—5¾
|Sep
|548½
|548½
|547¾
|548
|—2¼
|Dec
|545
|545½
|540½
|540¾
|—5
|Mar
|549
|549
|549
|549
|—4¼
|Jul
|550¼
|550¼
|550¼
|550¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|495¾
|495¾
|495¾
|495¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 354,019.
|Wed.'s sales 536,341
|Wed.'s open int 1,560,323
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|727¾
|737½
|724
|727¾
|+2¾
|May
|695
|699
|686¾
|692¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|625
|625
|615
|622
|—
|¼
|Sep
|547
|547
|547
|547
|—1½
|Est. sales 321.
|Wed.'s sales 559
|Wed.'s open int 3,792,
|up 27
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1544
|1560
|1529
|1542½
|—2¾
|May
|1548
|1562
|1533¾
|1544½
|—5
|Jul
|1541¼
|1554¼
|1525¾
|1538½
|—4¼
|Aug
|1501½
|1515¼
|1490½
|1501¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|1426½
|1441
|1419¼
|1429½
|—2¼
|Nov
|1386
|1399¾
|1378¼
|1388½
|—1¼
|Jan
|1380¾
|1395¼
|1375
|1384¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1356½
|1369¾
|1351
|1359¾
|—
|¾
|May
|1350¼
|1360
|1344¾
|1351¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1343¼
|1356
|1343¼
|1348½
|+¼
|Aug
|1339¾
|1339¾
|1339¾
|1339¾
|+6¼
|Nov
|1263
|1267¾
|1257
|1263¾
|+¼
|Est. sales 219,309.
|Wed.'s sales 363,957
|Wed.'s open int 802,841,
|up 6,556