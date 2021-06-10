Skip to main content
Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 684 689¼ 672¾ 680½ —1¾
Sep 688¾ 694¼ 679¼ 686¾ —2¼
Dec 698¾ 702 688 694½ —3
Mar 704¾ 707¾ 695 700½ —4¼
May 705 709 698¼ 703½ —3½
Jul 700¼ 702¼ 691 696¼ —4
Sep 696¾ 699¾ 696¾ 697¼ —3¾
Dec 703¾ 705½ 698¾ 702¾ —3½
Mar 701 706½ 701 706½
May 693½ 694½ 690½ 690½ —8½
Jul 652¼ 652¼ 652¼ 652¼ —7½
Est. sales 171,242. Wed.'s sales 184,609
Wed.'s open int 416,193, up 5,432
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 691 717½ 687¾ 697½ +6¾
Sep 631¼ 649¼ 628¾ 635¼ +3¼
Dec 608¾ 628¼ 606½ 613¾ +4
Mar 614½ 633 612¾ 619½ +3¾
May 618¼ 636 616¼ 622¾ +3½
Jul 618 635 616¼ 621¾ +3
Sep 543½ 553 543½ 544¼ ½
Dec 523 530 522¼ 526 +1¼
Mar 532 535¾ 531 532½
May 530¼ 536 530¼ 535 +1
Jul 539¼ 540¾ 535¼ 537½ +1¾
Dec 458 461¼ 457¼ 459¼
Dec 427¼ 428¼ 425¾ 428¼ +2½
Est. sales 484,225. Wed.'s sales 538,288
Wed.'s open int 1,734,315, up 6,112
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 397 398 389½ 390¼ —5¾
Sep 390¼ 392¼ 388¼ 388¼ ½
Dec 388¾ 391 386 389
Est. sales 385. Wed.'s sales 559
Wed.'s open int 4,549
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1562½ 1576½ 1537¼ 1543¾ —18¾
Aug 1523 1538¼ 1501¾ 1509½ —13½
Sep 1470¼ 1484½ 1454¾ 1466½ —2
Nov 1448¼ 1464¾ 1438¼ 1453½ +5¼
Jan 1448½ 1465¼ 1440½ 1455 +5¼
Mar 1422¼ 1435½ 1412¾ 1426¾ +3½
May 1415 1426¾ 1405½ 1419¾ +3¼
Jul 1415¾ 1426¼ 1406½ 1418¾ +2
Aug 1398¾ 1398¾ 1396¾ 1396¾
Sep 1343½ 1343½ 1343½ 1343½ ¼
Nov 1302½ 1309 1288¾ 1301 —4¼
Jan 1304¼ 1308¼ 1291 1300 —6¼
Mar 1278 1278 1278 1278 —1¼
Nov 1169¼ 1175 1168½ 1172½ ¼
Est. sales 246,939. Wed.'s sales 269,528
Wed.'s open int 807,728