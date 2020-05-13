CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 514¼ 514¼ 500¼ 502 —12½
Sep 517 517 504¼ 505½ —12
Dec 527¼ 527¼ 514¾ 516½ —11½
Mar 535½ 535½ 524¾ 526½ —9¾
May 537¼ 537½ 528¼ 529 —10¼
Jul 532½ 532½ 524¼ 526 —9¾
Sep 529¼ 529¼ 529¼ 529¼ —10¼
Dec 546¼ 546¼ 540¾ 540¾ —9¼
Mar 550¼ 550¾ 543¾ 545 —10
Est. sales 88,670. Tue.'s sales 104,976
Tue.'s open int 356,391, up 7,364
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 323½ 323½ 320 321¼ —2½
Jul 322 322 317¾ 318½ —3¾
Sep 326 326 322 322¾ —3¼
Dec 335¾ 335¾ 332 332¾ —3¼
Mar 348½ 348½ 345 345¾ —2¾
May 355½ 355¾ 352½ 353 —3
Jul 360¾ 361 357½ 358¼ —3
Sep 357¾ 358½ 356½ 357 —1¾
Dec 365 365¼ 362¾ 363¾ —1¾
May 378¼ 378¾ 378¼ 378½ —2½
Jul 382½ 382½ 381½ 382¼ —2
Est. sales 172,565. Tue.'s sales 344,294
Tue.'s open int 1,421,348, up 24,630
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 303¾ 306¾ 300 305½ +1¼
Sep 273 275 273 275 —1¾
Dec 270 270 264½ 268 —1½
Est. sales 437. Tue.'s sales 235
Tue.'s open int 3,807, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 841¾ 842¼ 838¾ 838¾ —10½
Jul 850¼ 854 836½ 838½ —13½
Aug 851¾ 855¼ 838¾ 841 —12½
Sep 852¼ 854¼ 839 841¼ —12
Nov 855 858½ 843 844¾ —12¼
Jan 856½ 859½ 845 846½ —12
Mar 842 846¼ 833½ 835¼ —8¾
May 837¼ 841½ 830 831¾ —8¼
Jul 845¼ 849 837½ 839¼ —7¾
Aug 846¼ 846¼ 839 839 —8½
Sep 839 841 839 841 —2¼
Nov 841½ 844½ 833 835¼ —6
Nov 865 865 865 865 —7
Est. sales 161,073. Tue.'s sales 183,582
Tue.'s open int 849,557, up 6,756