Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|462¼
|465¾
|462
|463¾
|+7½
|Dec
|460½
|469½
|460¼
|465
|+4¼
|Mar
|466½
|475
|466½
|471
|+4
|May
|471¼
|478¾
|470¾
|475½
|+4¼
|Jul
|474½
|481½
|474½
|479¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|487
|489½
|486¼
|486¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|496
|501½
|496
|498¾
|+2¾
|Est. sales 56,862.
|Wed.'s sales 97,968
|Wed.'s open int 358,547,
|up 4,584
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|346½
|349½
|346½
|347½
|+1½
|Dec
|358½
|362¾
|358¼
|359¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|371¾
|375½
|371½
|372¾
|+1
|May
|379¾
|383½
|379¾
|381¼
|+¾
|Jul
|387¼
|390½
|387¼
|388½
|+¾
|Sep
|392¾
|395
|392¼
|393
|+¼
|Dec
|399¾
|401¾
|399
|399½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|411¼
|412
|410
|410½
|May
|417½
|417½
|417½
|417½
|+¼
|Jul
|422
|422¼
|422
|422
|+¾
|Dec
|413¼
|414¾
|412½
|413
|+¼
|Est. sales 177,620.
|Wed.'s sales 316,069
|Wed.'s open int 1,575,207,
|up 3,872
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|266
|268
|265¼
|266¼
|—1½
|Mar
|270
|270
|269
|269
|—1¾
|May
|268
|268
|268
|268
|—2¼
|Est. sales 153.
|Wed.'s sales 207
|Wed.'s open int 4,536,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|863
|863
|846¾
|847
|—15½
|Nov
|875¼
|878¾
|858¼
|859½
|—16
|Jan
|888¾
|892
|872¼
|873½
|—15¾
|Mar
|901¾
|904¾
|885
|886¼
|—15½
|May
|912
|915
|896
|897
|—15½
|Jul
|920¾
|924¼
|906
|907
|—15
|Aug
|925½
|927¾
|913¾
|913¾
|—12½
|Sep
|929½
|930¼
|916¾
|916¾
|—12¼
|Nov
|936
|938½
|921
|921¾
|—15
|Jan
|945¾
|945¾
|935
|935
|—11¼
|May
|957¼
|957¼
|957¼
|957¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|957¼
|957¼
|957
|957
|—10¼
|Nov
|945
|945
|934¼
|934¼
|—9¾
|Est. sales 136,057.
|Wed.'s sales 151,208
|Wed.'s open int 643,964,
|up 1,832
