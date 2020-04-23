Pool Corp.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $677.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $636.2 million.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.45 to $6.05 per share.

Pool Corp. shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

