Polaris Inc: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) _ Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $166.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $2.66. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.85 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

Polaris Inc expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.15 to $7.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.93 billion to $7 billion.

Polaris Inc shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 9% in the last 12 months.

