Plymouth Industrial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. (PLYM) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $8.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 44 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7.1 million, or 36 cents per share.

Plymouth Industrial posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.7 million.

Plymouth Industrial expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.65 to $1.67 per share.

The company's shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLYM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLYM