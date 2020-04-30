Pixelworks: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $13.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.59. A year ago, they were trading at $4.60.

