Perceptron: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) on Monday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The industrial measurement and inspection company posted revenue of $12.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.11. A year ago, they were trading at $4.30.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRCP