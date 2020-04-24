Peoples Financial Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) _ Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The Scranton, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Peoples Financial Services shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFIS