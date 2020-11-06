Penn Virginia: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $243.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $16.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.14 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $69.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.8 million.

Penn Virginia shares have decreased 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.95, a fall of 75% in the last 12 months.

