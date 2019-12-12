Panhandle Oil & Gas: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $56.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $3.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $40.7 million, or $2.43 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $66 million.

Panhandle Oil & Gas shares have declined 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.41, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

