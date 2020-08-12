Pangaea Logistics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) _ Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $70.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.45.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PANL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PANL