Pacific Biosciences: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $91,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $84.1 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $90.9 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.82. A year ago, they were trading at $7.15.

