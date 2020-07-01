https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/PT-Telekomunikasi-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15380034.php
PT Telekomunikasi: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) _ PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $410.3 million.
The Bandung, Indonesia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.
PT Telekomunikasi shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLK
