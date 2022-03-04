PNC, Rapid Micro fall, Broadcom, Splunk rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Broadcom Inc., up $17.39 to $595.99. The semiconductor maker reported better results in the latest quarter than analysts expected, and it issued a strong forecast. Splunk Inc., up $7.23 to $129.06. Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has taken a 7.5% stake in the software maker. Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $8.40 to $56.15. Energy prices rose as the conflict in Ukraine intensified, sending oil and gas producers higher. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down $2.24 to $15.65. The firearms maker missed sales and profit targets for the second straight quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $6.72 to $184.87. A sharp drop in long-term interest rates in the bond market pulled bank stocks lower. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., down 34 cents to $5.76. The life sciences technology company reported a wider loss and weaker revenues than analysts were expecting. Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.02 to $50.11. Rising prices for gold and copper helped push the mining company's stock price higher. Duke Energy Corp., up $2.62 to $105.26. Power utilities and other safe-play sectors were in favor as the conflict in Ukraine escalated.