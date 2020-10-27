https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/business/article/PJT-Partners-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15677438.php
PJT Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $30.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.
The investment bank posted revenue of $297.6 million in the period.
PJT Partners shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 74% in the last 12 months.
