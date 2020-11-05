PDF Solutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

PDF Solutions shares have climbed 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.18, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDFS