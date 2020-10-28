Origin Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) _ Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $13.1 million.

The bank, based in Ruston, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $76.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Origin Bancorp shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.85, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

