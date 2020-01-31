Oppenheimer: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $25.4 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.84 per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $295.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $295.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53 million, or $3.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

Oppenheimer shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

