'Scum of the earth': Drug victims face Purdue Pharma owners GEOFF MULVIHILL and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press March 10, 2022 Updated: March 10, 2022 6:48 p.m.
1 of21 Cheryl Juaire holds photos of her sons, both of whom died from overdoses, Sean Merrill, left, and Corey Merrill, after making a statement during a hearing in New York, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Victims of opioids and those who have lost loved ones to the addiction crisis are unleashing their emotions on members of the family they blame for fueling the deadly epidemic. Thursday's unusual hearing is being conducted virtually in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York. It is giving people the chance to confront members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and tell them about the lasting pain that addiction and overdoses have had in their lives. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
19 of21 FILE — In this image from House Television, David Sackler, a member of the family that owns Purdue Pharma, testifies via video to a House Oversight Committee hearing, Dec. 17, 2020. Sackler, the former Purdue president and board chair, appearing via audio, attended a virtual U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (House Television via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 FILE - Fake pill bottles with messages about OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are displayed during a protest outside the courthouse where the bankruptcy of the company is taking place in White Plains, N.Y., on Aug. 9, 2021. Purdue Pharma is expected to ask a federal judge Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to approve a nationwide settlement that will transform the company into a public trust and contribute up to $6 billion from members of the Sackler family, with most of the money going toward efforts to abate the nation's ongoing overdose and addiction crisis. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Angry, defiant and sometimes tearful, more than two dozen Americans whose lives were upended by the opioid crisis finally had their long-awaited chance Thursday to confront in court some members of the family they blame for fueling it.
They were unsparing as they unleashed decades of frustration and sorrow on members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the course of a three-hour virtual hearing.
Written By
GEOFF MULVIHILL and JENNIFER PELTZ