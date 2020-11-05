Open Text: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $103.4 million.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 89 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $804 million in the period.

Open Text shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $39.20, a fall of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

