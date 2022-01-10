Skip to main content
News // Business

*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 115.13 116.38 114.90 114.95 —.17
May 112.90 114.03 112.76 112.82 —.06
Jul 110.73 111.37 110.40 110.49 +.21
Dec 94.50 95.00 94.47 94.80 +.28
Mar 90.95 91.35 90.95 91.12 +.20
Jul 85.20 85.20 85.20 85.20 +.10
Dec 78.80 78.81 78.80 78.81 +.01
Est. sales 16,097. Fri.'s sales 24,790
Fri.'s open int 245,943, up 561