CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|790¾
|799¾
|789½
|794
|+½
|Mar
|809¾
|820¼
|809½
|815
|+1½
|May
|820¾
|829¾
|819¾
|825¼
|+2
|Jul
|823¼
|832¼
|821¾
|827½
|+1¾
|Sep
|829¼
|838
|829¼
|832½
|+1
|Dec
|839½
|846½
|839½
|841¼
|+1
|Mar
|848¼
|848¼
|843¼
|845
|+1½
|Jul
|805½
|807
|803¼
|806
|+3
|Est. sales 21,892.
|Wed.'s sales 79,956
|Wed.'s open int 349,756
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|661¼
|669¾
|661
|668¼
|+5
|Mar
|664¾
|673
|664¼
|671
|+4¾
|May
|664¾
|671¾
|663½
|670
|+4½
|Jul
|659
|666
|658
|664¼
|+4¼
|Sep
|619¾
|625
|618¾
|623¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|607
|613
|606¼
|611½
|+3
|Mar
|615½
|619½
|615¼
|619
|+3½
|May
|615
|615
|615
|615
|—3
|Jul
|620
|620
|619
|619
|+2¼
|Sep
|578¼
|578½
|578¼
|578½
|+1½
|Dec
|565
|569
|565
|569
|+2
|Est. sales 81,593.
|Wed.'s sales 245,575
|Wed.'s open int 1,346,324
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|394
|396¾
|392
|393¼
|—1½
|Mar
|389
|392½
|387½
|387½
|—1½
|Jul
|392¾
|392¾
|392¾
|392¾
|+1½
|Est. sales 145.
|Wed.'s sales 754
|Wed.'s open int 3,903
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1436¾
|1448
|1431
|1433¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|1442
|1453¾
|1436¾
|1439½
|—2½
|May
|1448¾
|1460¼
|1444
|1447
|—1¾
|Jul
|1451
|1463¼
|1446½
|1450
|—1
|Aug
|1430½
|1445
|1430½
|1433¼
|—1
|Sep
|1395
|1405¾
|1394¾
|1394¾
|—2
|Nov
|1378
|1386¼
|1374½
|1376¾
|—1
|Jan
|1377¼
|1385¾
|1377¼
|1377¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1365¾
|1375
|1365¾
|1367
|+¼
|May
|1360
|1360
|1360
|1360
|—1½
|Jul
|1360½
|1360½
|1360½
|1360½
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1308
|1313¾
|1308
|1310
|+1¾
|Est. sales 38,102.
|Wed.'s sales 120,016
|Wed.'s open int 621,088
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|74.91
|75.32
|74.85
|74.96
|+.05
|Jan
|72.21
|72.66
|72.02
|72.21
|+.01
|Mar
|70.43
|70.85
|70.12
|70.29
|—.13
|May
|68.93
|69.23
|68.52
|68.65
|—.19
|Jul
|67.55
|67.75
|67.13
|67.22
|—.24
|Aug
|66.52
|66.63
|66.23
|66.23
|—.12
|Sep
|65.62
|65.72
|65.19
|65.19
|—.25
|Oct
|64.75
|64.88
|64.54
|64.54
|—.09
|Dec
|64.13
|64.23
|63.71
|63.80
|—.33
|Est. sales 24,652.
|Wed.'s sales 155,299
|Wed.'s open int 452,862,
|up 1,966
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|409.70
|414.30
|407.90
|408.30
|—1.40
|Jan
|407.00
|412.10
|405.40
|406.00
|—1.40
|Mar
|403.90
|408.50
|402.00
|403.40
|—.60
|May
|400.90
|405.20
|399.30
|400.30
|—.60
|Jul
|399.20
|403.90
|398.10
|399.20
|—.60
|Aug
|394.50
|400.00
|394.50
|396.30
|Sep
|390.50
|394.30
|390.30
|392.10
|+1.20
|Oct
|384.60
|388.10
|384.60
|385.90
|+.90
|Dec
|384.50
|387.90
|384.00
|384.00
|—.50
|Jan
|384.80
|384.80
|384.60
|384.60
|+1.10
|Mar
|383.40
|383.80
|383.40
|383.80
|+3.40
|Est. sales 31,859.
|Wed.'s sales 144,191
|Wed.'s open int 394,245