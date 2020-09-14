CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 525 548 525 546¼ +12½
Dec 542½ 546 539¾ 545½ +3½
Mar 550¾ 554½ 549 554¼ +3½
May 557 560¼ 555¼ 560¼ +3¼
Jul 557 560½ 555¼ 560½ +3½
Sep 563 566 561½ 566 +3¼
Dec 573 575½ 570¾ 574¾ +2¼
Mar 579¾ 579¾ 578¼ 578¼ —1½
Est. sales 34,400. Fri.'s sales 104,324
Fri.'s open int 374,748
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 366¾ 366¾ 364 364 —1
Dec 368½ 371 367¼ 368¾
Mar 378 380 376½ 378 ¼
May 384¼ 386 382¾ 384 ½
Jul 388¼ 389¼ 386¼ 387¾ ¼
Sep 383½ 385¾ 382¾ 384 ¼
Dec 390 390¾ 388¾ 389½ ¼
Mar 397¾ 399 397¼ 398 ¼
May 402¼ 403 402¼ 402¼ ¾
Jul 406¾ 406¾ 405¾ 406¼ ¾
Sep 391 391 391 391
Dec 396 396¼ 393¾ 394¾ —1¼
Jul 408½ 408½ 408½ 408½ ¾
Dec 395½ 395½ 391¼ 391½ —5
Est. sales 112,483. Fri.'s sales 367,145
Fri.'s open int 1,438,632, up 23,098
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 270¾ 274¾ 270¾ 272 +1½
Mar 271 273 271 272½ +1¾
Est. sales 194. Fri.'s sales 145
Fri.'s open int 5,172, up 21
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 996 1008¾ 996 1001 +5
Jan 998¾ 1011½ 998¾ 1004½ +5¼
Mar 996¼ 1008½ 996¼ 1002½ +5¾
May 994½ 1006¾ 993¼ 1002¼ +7
Jul 994¾ 1005¼ 993½ 1003 +8¼
Aug 991¾ 1000 991¾ 998½ +9
Sep 968¼ 976¾ 968¼ 976¾ +8½
Nov 952 960½ 949¾ 958¾ +7¼
Jan 956¾ 956¾ 955½ 956¾ +5¼
Mar 934½ 946 933¼ 944¼ +8½
May 940½ 943 938¼ 942¾ +9
Jul 942 946 941 944¾ +7¾
Nov 921½ 926½ 920 925½ +6¾
Est. sales 140,347. Fri.'s sales 334,194
Fri.'s open int 922,823, up 13,322
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 33.47 34.44 33.38 34.38 +.77
Dec 33.56 34.50 33.47 34.44 +.73
Jan 33.67 34.60 33.58 34.54 +.73
Mar 33.78 34.72 33.74 34.66 +.69
May 33.92 34.82 33.85 34.77 +.66
Jul 34.03 34.88 33.96 34.81 +.60
Aug 34.53 34.57 34.41 34.54 +.46
Sep 33.71 34.30 33.71 34.30 +.47
Oct 33.71 33.73 33.50 33.66 +.24
Dec 33.11 33.78 33.11 33.60 +.19
Mar 33.44 33.47 33.35 33.35 +.05
May 33.42 33.42 33.24 33.27 +.05
Jul 33.40 33.40 33.21 33.23 +.02
Est. sales 60,706. Fri.'s sales 126,303
Fri.'s open int 468,836, up 3,463
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 317.90 317.90 317.60 317.60 —.80
Oct 321.40 323.30 316.90 317.60 —2.30
Dec 325.60 328.00 321.60 322.20 —2.40
Jan 327.30 329.20 323.40 324.00 —2.00
Mar 327.00 328.80 323.90 324.50 —1.20
May 324.90 327.00 323.40 323.90 —.20
Jul 323.80 325.70 322.80 323.30 +.40
Aug 321.90 323.80 321.90 321.90 +.30
Sep 319.10 319.30 318.10 319.10 +1.20
Oct 312.20 314.00 312.20 314.00 +2.10
Dec 312.80 314.30 311.60 313.60 +1.90
Jan 312.90 313.00 312.90 313.00 +2.50
Mar 304.80 308.50 304.30 308.50 +3.30
May 305.10 308.00 305.10 308.00 +4.10
Jul 306.40 309.00 306.40 309.00 +3.70
Est. sales 60,800. Fri.'s sales 143,182
Fri.'s open int 455,721, up 6,419