CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 544¾ 546¼ 544¾ 546¼ +12¼
Dec 543¾ 556¾ 542¾ 556 +12¼
Mar 552½ 564¾ 551¾ 564¼ +11¼
May 557½ 569½ 557¼ 569 +10¾
Jul 557¾ 568 557 567½ +9¾
Sep 562¾ 572¾ 562¾ 572¼ +8¾
Dec 575 581½ 574½ 581½ +8
Mar 584¾ 588 584 588 +7¼
Jul 570½ 570½ 570½ 570½
Jul 568 568 568 568 +2½
Est. sales 47,978. Wed.'s sales 71,543
Wed.'s open int 374,408
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 349¾ 356½ 349¾ 356½ +6½
Dec 360 366¾ 359½ 365½ +5¼
Mar 370½ 376¼ 369¾ 375 +4¼
May 377 382¼ 376½ 381¼ +3¾
Jul 381¼ 386 381 385 +3¼
Sep 378¾ 382½ 378½ 382 +3¼
Dec 385¼ 388¼ 384¾ 387¾ +2½
Mar 393¾ 396¾ 393¾ 396½ +2½
May 398½ 400 398½ 400
Jul 402½ 405 402½ 405 +2
Sep 391 391 391 391
Dec 395¾ 396¼ 395¾ 396
Est. sales 148,487. Wed.'s sales 189,904
Wed.'s open int 1,396,942, up 88
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 268½ 272¾ 267 271¾ +4
Mar 270 271¼ 270 271¼ +3½
Est. sales 118. Wed.'s sales 161
Wed.'s open int 5,115
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 978¾ 982 974¼ 980 +1¼
Jan 983 985¾ 978½ 983¾
Mar 980¾ 983½ 976¾ 981½
May 981½ 983¾ 977¾ 982¼
Jul 983¾ 986 979¾ 984½
Aug 981 982¼ 981 981½
Sep 964¾ 965 964¼ 964¼ —1¾
Nov 953¼ 954½ 949¾ 951 —3¼
Jan 952¾ 954¼ 951¼ 952 —2½
Mar 938½ 939 936½ 937 —2¾
May 937 937½ 935¼ 936 —1¾
Jul 940½ 941¼ 939¾ 940¼ —2
Est. sales 79,743. Wed.'s sales 210,233
Wed.'s open int 904,693, up 12,788
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 32.95 33.22 32.88 33.09 +.09
Dec 33.14 33.43 33.06 33.29 +.08
Jan 33.33 33.57 33.23 33.44 +.06
Mar 33.45 33.72 33.39 33.59 +.05
May 33.59 33.85 33.53 33.74 +.06
Jul 33.70 33.95 33.66 33.85 +.06
Aug 33.80 33.80 33.64 33.74 +.03
Sep 33.49 33.68 33.45 33.60 +.06
Oct 33.22 33.38 33.08 33.37 +.13
Dec 33.21 33.39 33.20 33.31 +.04
May 33.18 33.24 33.18 33.24 +.05
Jul 33.28 33.34 33.26 33.26 +.02
Est. sales 40,781. Wed.'s sales 115,927
Wed.'s open int 465,578
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 310.90 312.00 310.50 311.80 +.90
Oct 313.80 314.40 311.70 313.50 +.60
Dec 319.00 319.40 316.80 318.30 +.20
Jan 320.70 321.10 318.70 320.20 +.20
Mar 320.60 321.00 318.80 320.00 —.10
May 320.00 320.40 318.20 319.40 —.20
Jul 320.20 320.60 318.50 319.40 —.30
Aug 320.10 320.10 318.20 318.50 —.60
Sep 315.90 316.50 315.90 316.10 —.90
Oct 311.90 312.90 311.00 311.00 —2.00
Dec 313.00 313.00 310.60 311.00 —1.60
May 304.60 304.90 304.40 304.90 —.80
Jul 306.00 306.30 305.90 306.20 —1.00
Est. sales 45,834. Wed.'s sales 111,207
Wed.'s open int 453,820, up 2,898