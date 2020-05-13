CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 514¼ 514¼ 502¼ 502½ —12
Sep 517 517 505¾ 506 —11½
Dec 527¼ 527¼ 516½ 517 —11
Mar 535½ 535½ 526½ 526¾ —9½
May 537¼ 537½ 530¼ 530¼ —9
Jul 532½ 532½ 526¾ 527 —8¾
Dec 546¼ 546¼ 540¾ 540¾ —9¼
Mar 550¼ 550¾ 550¼ 550¾ —4¼
Est. sales 50,125. Tue.'s sales 99,744
Tue.'s open int 356,391, up 7,364
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 323½ 323½ 320 320¾ —3
Jul 322 322 317¾ 318¼ —4
Sep 326 326 322 322¾ —3¼
Dec 335¾ 335¾ 332 332¾ —3¼
Mar 348½ 348½ 345½ 345¾ —2¾
May 355½ 355¾ 353 353¼ —2¾
Jul 360¾ 361 358 358½ —2¾
Sep 357¾ 358½ 356½ 356¾ —2
Dec 365 365¼ 362¾ 363¼ —2¼
May 378¼ 378½ 378¼ 378½ —2½
Jul 382½ 382½ 381½ 381½ —2¾
Est. sales 77,881. Tue.'s sales 321,802
Tue.'s open int 1,421,348, up 24,630
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 303¾ 304 302 303¼ —1
Dec 270 270 266 266 —3½
Est. sales 105. Tue.'s sales 235
Tue.'s open int 3,807, up 17
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 841¾ 842¼ 841 842¼ —7
Jul 850¼ 854 841¾ 843¼ —8¾
Aug 851¾ 855¼ 844 845½ —8
Sep 852¼ 854¼ 844¼ 846¼ —7
Nov 855 858½ 848½ 849¾ —7¼
Jan 856½ 859½ 850¾ 851¾ —6¾
Mar 842 846¼ 839¼ 840½ —3½
May 837¼ 841½ 835¾ 837¼ —2¾
Jul 845¼ 849 843¼ 844¾ —2¼
Aug 846¼ 846¼ 846¼ 846¼ —1¼
Nov 841½ 844½ 838½ 840 —1¼
Nov 865 865 865 865 —7
Est. sales 89,831. Tue.'s sales 164,273
Tue.'s open int 849,557, up 6,756
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.94 25.94 25.94 25.94 —.04
Jul 26.24 26.52 26.06 26.19 —.07
Aug 26.43 26.70 26.24 26.36 —.09
Sep 26.55 26.85 26.41 26.54 —.07
Oct 26.85 26.99 26.57 26.70 —.07
Dec 27.05 27.32 26.89 27.02 —.05
Jan 27.13 27.38 27.08 27.19 —.05
Mar 27.31 27.54 27.20 27.33 —.04
May 27.57 27.70 27.35 27.45 —.05
Jul 27.62 27.91 27.58 27.68 —.05
Sep 27.75 27.75 27.75 27.75 —.12
Oct 27.78 27.83 27.74 27.82 —.05
Dec 27.90 28.15 27.88 27.94 —.09
Est. sales 32,225. Tue.'s sales 64,047
Tue.'s open int 466,094, up 3,372
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 286.50 286.70 286.50 286.70 —1.90
Jul 292.10 292.80 290.40 290.60 —1.50
Aug 292.90 293.50 291.20 291.40 —1.40
Sep 294.50 294.50 292.40 292.50 —1.60
Oct 294.80 295.00 293.00 293.30 —1.70
Dec 297.40 297.40 295.20 295.40 —2.00
Jan 297.70 298.20 296.10 296.30 —1.90
Mar 293.10 293.40 292.00 292.40 —1.10
May 290.90 290.90 289.60 290.20 —.70
Jul 292.90 293.30 292.10 292.50 —.50
Aug 294.20 294.20 293.60 293.60 —.20
Sep 294.00 294.00 293.30 293.50 +.10
Oct 294.00 294.00 292.60 292.60 +.30
Dec 294.00 294.10 292.40 293.10 —.20
Est. sales 31,004. Tue.'s sales 65,937
Tue.'s open int 433,626, up 4,691