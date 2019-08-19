CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 469 470½ 465 468¼ —2½
Dec 475¼ 476¾ 471½ 474 —3½
Mar 481¾ 483 477½ 480 —4
May 486 488½ 482½ 485 —4¾
Jul 491¼ 493½ 487 489½ —5½
Sep 499 501 496 497¾ —5½
Dec 511 513 507¾ 508¼ —7¼
Mar 520½ 520½ 520½ 520½ —4
May 521¾ 522 521¾ 522 —3¾
Jul 517½ 517½ 516 516 —3½
Est. sales 58,651. Fri.'s sales 103,802
Fri.'s open int 385,327, up 1,175
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 367¼ 368¼ 363¾ 365½ —5½
Dec 377 378¼ 373¾ 375¾ —5
Mar 389¼ 390 386¼ 388 —4¾
May 396 397¼ 394 395½ —4½
Jul 402 403¼ 400¼ 401¼ —4½
Sep 403 404 401¼ 402 —3
Dec 406½ 407½ 405¼ 405¾ —2¾
Mar 415¾ 416½ 415 415¼ —2¾
Jul 424½ 424½ 423 423 —3½
Dec 414¾ 415 414 414 — ¾
Est. sales 105,931. Fri.'s sales 353,250
Fri.'s open int 1,752,322
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 281½ 282 270 271 —9¼
Dec 274¼ 276 268½ 271 —3¼
Mar 278¾ 279 274 274¼ —4
Est. sales 351. Fri.'s sales 411
Fri.'s open int 4,721
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 862¼ 865 858¼ 859½ —7¾
Nov 874¾ 877¾ 870¾ 872¼ —7½
Jan 888½ 891¼ 884½ 886 —7½
Mar 901¼ 903½ 897¾ 899 —7½
May 912¾ 914¼ 909¼ 910¾ —6¾
Jul 922½ 925 920¼ 921¾ —6¼
Nov 933½ 935½ 930¼ 931¾ —6½
Nov 934 936 934 936 —2½
Est. sales 43,640. Fri.'s sales 108,101
Fri.'s open int 637,320, up 4,719
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 29.07 29.14 28.73 28.75 —.38
Oct 29.19 29.27 28.84 28.87 —.38
Dec 29.44 29.52 29.10 29.13 —.38
Jan 29.68 29.74 29.34 29.36 —.38
Mar 29.94 30.01 29.61 29.62 —.39
May 30.27 30.29 29.91 29.92 —.37
Jul 30.42 30.46 30.18 30.18 —.38
Aug 30.63 30.63 30.63 30.63 —.03
Dec 30.81 30.86 30.52 30.52 —.42
Jan 30.89 30.89 30.89 30.89 —.29
Est. sales 33,583. Fri.'s sales 96,972
Fri.'s open int 476,729, up 13,181
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 293.50 294.60 292.10 293.90 —1.00
Oct 295.40 296.50 293.90 295.70 —1.10
Dec 298.90 300.00 297.40 299.20 —1.10
Jan 300.30 301.60 299.10 300.70 —1.10
Mar 303.80 304.70 302.40 304.00 —1.10
May 308.60 308.80 306.50 308.20 —.90
Jul 311.60 312.60 310.50 312.50 —.70
Aug 313.30 314.00 313.30 314.00 —.90
Sep 315.00 315.50 314.90 315.50 —.90
Oct 315.60 315.90 315.60 315.90 —1.40
Dec 319.10 319.20 317.50 319.20 —.50
Est. sales 22,219. Fri.'s sales 76,366
Fri.'s open int 446,573, up 3,199