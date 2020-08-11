OneSpan: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $55 million in the period.

OneSpan shares have risen 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.11, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

