OncoCyte: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The cancer diagnostic test developer posted revenue of $143,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.37. A year ago, they were trading at $1.91.

