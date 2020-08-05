Olin: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Olin Corp. (OLN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $120.1 million in its second quarter.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer' posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Olin shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.12, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN