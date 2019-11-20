Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $126.2 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $147.7 million.

Oaktree Specialty Lending shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

