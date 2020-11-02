Nutrien: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) _ Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $587 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.88 billion.

Nutrien shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $41.59, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

