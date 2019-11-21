Nordstrom 3Q earnings beat expectations

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly results, and shares rallied in extended trading.

The Seattle-based company said it had fiscal third-quarter earnings of $126 million, or 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $3.67 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

Nordstrom now expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.50 per share, up slightly from a prior per-share range of $3.25 to $3.50.

Nordstrom shares rose 10% in after-hours trading.

