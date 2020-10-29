Nokia: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) _ Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $225.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $6.19 billion in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.05. A year ago, they were trading at $3.59.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK