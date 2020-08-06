Noble Corp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Noble Corp. (NE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 35 cents per share.

The offshore drilling contractor posted revenue of $237.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.23.

