News Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $85 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period.

News Corp. shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.47, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

