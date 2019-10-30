Newmark Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $88.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $586.6 million in the period.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion.

Newmark Group shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMRK