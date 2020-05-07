Neoleukin: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

Neoleukin shares have climbed 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLTX