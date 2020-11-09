Nature's Sunshine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) _ Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $100.3 million in the period.

Nature's Sunshine shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10, a decrease of 1% in the last 12 months.

