Native American tribes reach $590 million opioid settlement GEOFF MULVIHILL and FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 6:50 p.m.
Native American tribes have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country's three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made Tuesday.
The filing in U.S. District Court in Cleveland lays out the broad terms of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. Some details are still being hashed out.
Written By
GEOFF MULVIHILL and FELICIA FONSECA