National Beverage: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $51.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $293.4 million in the period.

National Beverage shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 84% in the last 12 months.

